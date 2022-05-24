Mayor Adams: NYC Seeking Gun Detection Scanners

The city says it's exploring technology, not metal detectors, that could identify a gun.

New York City is looking into deploying random gun scanners at subway stations and bus terminals.

"We're trying now to negotiate with the Port Authority to allow us to place scanners at the bus terminals because many of these guns are coming from the south into our city," mayor Eric Adams said.

The announcement comes just days after a 48-year-old man was shot in the subway and weeks after Frank James fired 33 bullets into a train in Brooklyn, leaving 23 people wounded.

Related Story Man Fatally Shot On New York Subway Train; Suspect At Large

"I want to bring technology, not metal detectors, but technology that could identify a gun. And I want to bring that, move it around in the subway system, so that we can identify guns," said the mayor.

Adams said the system would be in addition to the random bag checks police are already doing at subway and bus terminals in the city.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.