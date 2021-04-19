Mars Helicopter Makes Historic Flight

The test flight lasted just about 30 seconds and reached an altitude of about 10 feet off the planet's surface.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

NASA made history this morning after the Mars Ingenuity took off from the planet's surface.

It marked the first flight for the four-pound helicopter and the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet.

NASA officials are comparing the feat to the Wright Brothers' first flight.

The test flight lasted just about 30 seconds and reached an altitude of about 10 feet off the planet's surface.