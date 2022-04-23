Mariupol Officials: Second Mass Grave Found

Earlier this week, satellite photos revealed what appeared to be rows upon rows of more than 200 freshly dug mass graves.

Another mass grave has been found outside Mariupol, the city council and an adviser to the mayor said Friday.

The city council posted a satellite photo provided by Planet Labs showing what it said was a mass grave 147.64 feet by 82.02 feet that could hold the bodies of at least 1,000 Mariupol residents.

It said the new reported mass grave is outside the village of Vynohradne, which is east of Mariupol.

Related Story Possible Mass Graves Near Mariupol Shown In Satellite Images

Earlier this week, satellite photos from Maxar Technologies revealed what appeared to be rows upon rows of more than 200 freshly dug mass graves in the town of Manhush, located to the west of Mariupol.

The discovery of mass graves has led to accusations that the Russians are trying to conceal the slaughter of civilians in the city.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.