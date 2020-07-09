Most Starbucks Locations Will Require Customers To Wear Face Coverings

Starbucks says customers without masks can still get coffee via the drive-thru, curbside pickup or delivery with Starbucks Delivers.

If you're headed to Starbucks soon, you're going to need more than your wallet.

The world's largest coffeehouse chain announced on Thursday customers will soon be required to wear facial coverings inside its cafés. That rule goes for all company-owned locations in the U.S. and takes effect Wednesday.

If the local government at a given location does not require face masks, Starbucks says customers will still have options that don't involve covering their faces. They can place orders at the drive-thru window or order on the Starbucks app for curbside pickup. They can also place a delivery order with Starbucks Delivers.

Starbucks said it's "committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."