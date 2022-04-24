Man Sets World Record Watching ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 292 Times

To claim the record, Ramiro Alanis was not allowed to use his phone, take naps or even use the bathroom during the movie.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a movie that, in just over four months, has grossed nearly $2 billion at the box office.

And one Florida man can lay claim to a big chunk of that change.

Ramiro Alanis has watched that Spidey film a stunning 292 times. Setting the Guinness World Record.

To put that into perspective, that equals 720 hours -- or roughly 30 days -- of watching the same movie over and over and over again.

And get this, to claim the record, he was not allowed to use his phone, take naps or even use the bathroom during the movie.

Ramiro even topped his own record this year.

He had previously seen “Avengers: Endgame" 191 times in the theater.

Alanis' records came with personal sacrifices. He spent around $3,400 in movie tickets.