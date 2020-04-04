Man With Knife In Kills 2, Injures 8 In French Shopping District

The man attacked passersby in a shopping center in the French town of Romans-sur-Isere.

French police have arrested a man who killed two people in a stabbing spree on Saturday.

The man used a knife to attack passersby in a shopping center in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isere. He also wounded eight people before he was detained.

French officials wouldn't release the name of the subject but said he identified himself as a Sudanese man born in 1987.

Police didn't provide a motive behind the attack but said the danger appears to have been "neutralized."

Authorities are investigating whether the incident was an act of terrorism.