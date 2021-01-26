WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Man Charged With Encouraging Mob Before Capitol Riot

Man Charged With Encouraging Mob Before Capitol Riot
January 26, 2021
Brandon Straka was taken into custody in Nebraska.
A speaker at a "Stop the Steal" rally that took place the day before the Capitol riot has been arrested.

Fourty-four-year-old Brandon Straka was taken into custody in Nebraska on a felony charge of interfering with police during civil disorder and breaking into the Capitol.

According to an FBI affidavit, the man is seen on video encouraging people to take a police officer's shield and charging into the Capitol with a crowd.

