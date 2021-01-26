Man Charged With Encouraging Mob Before Capitol Riot

Brandon Straka was taken into custody in Nebraska.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A speaker at a "Stop the Steal" rally that took place the day before the Capitol riot has been arrested.

Fourty-four-year-old Brandon Straka was taken into custody in Nebraska on a felony charge of interfering with police during civil disorder and breaking into the Capitol.

According to an FBI affidavit, the man is seen on video encouraging people to take a police officer's shield and charging into the Capitol with a crowd.