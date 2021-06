Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said: "Inflation has increased notably in recent months."

Major stocks finished up today. The Nasdaq hit a new record high and the S&P 500 fell just shy of one. The Dow Jones also rose.

During testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said, "Inflation has increased notably in recent months."

He also said: "continued progress on vaccinations will support a return to more normal economic conditions."