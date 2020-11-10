Some GOP Congressional Candidates Allege Fraud Cost Them Election

Candidates in California and Maryland both allege, without providing evidence, that they lost due to voter fraud.

Some GOP congressional candidates are using unfounded voter fraud claims to explain their losses.

In California, Errol Webber lost to Democratic incumbent Karen Bass by more than 72 percentage points.

But he tweeted Monday that he will "audit the vote counting procedures" and won't concede "until every legal vote is counted."

And in Maryland, House candidate Kimberly Klacik said her campaign is "investigating" her loss after she falsely claimed she had better in-person and vote-by mail turnout.

