Looking Back: First Case Of COVID Confirmed In The U.S.

It's now been two years since the first COVID case was confirmed in the U.S., and since then nearly 70 million Americans have been infected with the virus and more than 800,000 have died.

A new study shows that rapid tests are highly accurate for kids and teens compared to PCR tests.

Newsy spoke with Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and a former advisory member for the CDC Board of Immunization Practices, about his thoughts on reflecting back on the first case of COVID confirmed in the U.S.