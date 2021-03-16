London Protesters March For Woman Killed By Police

The man charged in Sarah Everard's death is a member of the city's police force.

In London, there were more protests Monday following an incident involving police over the weekend.

There was a huge group on Westminster Bridge near the U.K.'s Parliament building. On Saturday, police officers and protesters clashed at a vigil for a woman who was killed earlier this month.

The man charged in her death is a member of the city's police force. Officers are being criticized for the way they treated demonstrators.