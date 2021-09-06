Literacy Rates Have Declined Amid The Pandemic

Researchers at the Northwest Education Association found literacy gains were 3-6 percent lower in the 2020 to 2021 school year than a typical term.

Researchers have found when it comes to reading, every minute counts.

Meet Amira, the AI learning tool that assesses beginning readers and seeks out potential skill gaps, correcting them in real time.

The software is being used in 300 districts across the U.S. including in Washington, by the DC Public Library and Public Schools.

As the typical summer learning losses meet pandemic losses, places like this DC library have gotten creative in the ways they’re firing up young readers, moving story time online and outside.

Looking at students in grades 3-8, researchers at the Northwest Education Association found literacy gains were 3-6 percent lower in the 2020 to 2021 school year than a typical term. Grades 3-5, the younger students, saw the biggest impact.

It’s not just kids reading for themselves—parents are also part of the equation.

A study from the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers shows “the rate in which parents of children 3-5 years old read to their child dropped throughout the pandemic, from 85% before its start to 66% by the spring of 2021.”

Researchers hypothesized to Newsy that parents may just be “worn down” by the stress.

Experts say each child and district will require different solutions to fix any literacy losses but there are a myriad of practical ways parents can reinvigorate readers and themselves.