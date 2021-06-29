Lifelong Yankees Fan Becomes Honorary Bat Girl

By Newsy Staff
June 29, 2021
A gigantic New York Yankees fan lives out a long overdue dream. 

Seventy-year-old Gwen Goldman said: "Amazing, a dream come true of 60 years. Here in Yankee stadium, in the dugout. Pinch me to make sure I'm really not dreaming, that this is a reality."

When Goldman was 10, she wrote to the team wanting to be a bat girl -- but was rejected because she was a girl.

Recently, Goldman's family reached out to the Yankees to see if they could make it happen now. 

So Monday night, she suited up and was the team's honorary bat girl – even getting to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. 

