The former Trump aide was accused of sexual misconduct.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Trump Super PAC fired former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski as its Chair after a donor accused him of sexual misconduct.

The woman says she was at a charity event in Las Vegas last weekend when Lewandowski kept touching her inappropriately, stalked her, and used "vile" sexual language.

Lewandowski — who previously served as manager of the Trump campaign has not responded to the allegations.