LeVar Burton On Getting The Call To Host The Scripps Spelling Bee

The newest Scripps National Spelling Bee host sat down with Newsy to discuss his bee duties, his career and hosting Jeopardy!

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has a new host this year: Actor and author LeVar Burton. Ahead of the Spelling Bee finals, he sat down with Newsy's Christian Bryant for a wide-ranging candid conversation about his career, getting the call to host the Bee, and recent controversy around who would host the popular TV game show Jeopardy!

Newsy's full interview with LeVar Burton premieres at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday on In The Loop. Watch the Spelling Bee finals Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ION.