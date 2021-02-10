WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Texas Lawyer's Zoom Call Mishap Goes Viral

By Newsy Staff
February 10, 2021
Ron Ponton's specialty is law — not video call technology.
There is a certain numbness to aspects of the pandemic more than a year into it. That might include Zoom fatigue from countless virtual meetings. 

One Texas lawyer ran into a technical problem that had him feeling a little silly.

Rob Ponton is a lawyer in Texas. His expertise is the law — not virtual technology — and he had to make his case to a judge that he was, in fact, not a cat. 

Ponton said he's happy to let people laugh at his expense if it brings them a smile during these times.

