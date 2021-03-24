Lawsuit Calls NFL's Deshaun Watson As 'Serial Predator'

Sixteen lawsuits filed against the Houston Texans quarterback accuse him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is accused of being a "serial predator."

At least 16 civil suits have been filed against him, all of them including a similar allegation, accusing Watson of acting inappropriately after hiring a woman for a private massage.

Watson denies all the allegations against him.

The NFL is also investigating to determine whether he violated any of its policies.