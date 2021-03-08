Lawmakers To Get Capitol Security Briefing

March 8, 2021
The security recommendations are in response to the January 6 insurrection.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Lawmakers in the House will get a briefing on security recommendations at the Capitol today in response to the January 6 insurrection.
A study by former military officials recommends hiring more than a thousand officers and installing retractable fencing.
The report also suggests the creation of a "quick reaction" force and giving capitol police the authority to request National Guard support.