Lawmakers To Get Capitol Security Briefing

By Newsy Staff
March 8, 2021
The security recommendations are in response to the January 6 insurrection.
Lawmakers in the House will get a briefing on security recommendations at the Capitol today in response to the January 6 insurrection.

A study by former military officials recommends hiring more than a thousand officers and installing retractable fencing. 

The report also suggests the creation of a "quick reaction" force and giving capitol police the authority to request National Guard support. 

