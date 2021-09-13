Latest CDC Data Shows Vaccination Numbers Improving

By Emily Grossberg
September 13, 2021
The agency reports nearly 74% of Americans aged 12 or older have gotten at least one dose and 63% of the same group are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination rates are improving. CDC data shows that nearly three-quarters of eligible Americans have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 63% are fully vaccinated.

There's still a ways to go, with 74 million Americans not vaccinated. The CDC also says in 13 states, more than 80% of the population has at least one dose. 

Hawaii leads the way, with 88% of residents at least partially vaccinated.

