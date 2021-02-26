Labor Department Extends Unemployment Benefit Eligibility

The Labor Department says Americans who are not working because they're worried about getting COVID are eligible for jobless benefits.

Millions of Americans are counting on the relief package for some much-needed financial support.

And now, some people out of work are getting additional help from the federal government.

The new guidance also expands some relief funding for workers who lost their jobs or had their hours cut back due to COVID.