WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

KTNV: Officials Warn Of Counterfeit Pills As Overdoses Skyrocket

SMS
KTNV: Officials Warn Of Counterfeit Pills As Overdoses Skyrocket
April 1, 2021
April 1, 2021
Counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl are circulating on the streets of Las Vegas.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT