KTNV: Las Vegas Car Shops See Rise In Customers Amid Hot Temps

Local car repair shops in the Las Vegas Valley say the increase in customers have been over 70%.

The Las Vegas Valley has seen the hottest temperatures of the year thus far.

With a rise in inflation, many motorists have put off getting their vehicles checked, often causing a breakdown.

Justin Hopkins, with Nevada Department of Transportation, says they've also seen similar issues occur in the recent weeks.

"Our freeway service patrol is finding a lot of people on the side of the road trying to stretch that gas tank right up to the end," Hopkins said. "And don’t quite make it to the exit."

Overheated cars and broken AC's are a couple of the biggest problems drivers see in the summer, according to Marco Rodriguez, owner of Busy Buggy, a local car repair shop.

He says he advises drivers to always keep their cars maintained, to avoid having to bring it in at the last minute. Waiting until an engine light comes on, or worse, your car stops, can not only hurt your vehicle, but also your pockets.

"The pricing would be different if you come and do your maintenance and keep up with it," Rodriguez said.

If you find yourself stranded on the side of the freeway, officials with NDOT says, dial *NHP. It will alert the freeway patrol service ,and they will meet and assist you.

This story was originally published by Kay McCabe on www.ktnv.com.