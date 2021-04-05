newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
KSHB: How This Volunteer Helps Get People Vaccinated
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
KSHB: How This Volunteer Helps Get People Vaccinated
April 5, 2021
April 5, 2021
The Missouri veteran started volunteering with Team Rubicon to help in her community.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
1:21
WLEX
WLEX: 'Miracle Patient' Returns Home After Battle With COVID-19
0:25
Elizabeth Toledo / GoFundMe
Chicago Police Releasing Video Of Shooting That Killed 13-Year-Old
2:36
Mandolin
The Future Of Live Music Is Still Very Digital
2:40
Mark Duncan / AP
What Gun Background Check Loopholes Exist?
2:34
Office of the New York Governor
New York Is The First U.S. State To Roll Out 'Vaccine Passports'
2:06
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Educators Say Simultaneous Teaching Isn't Working
0:43
Tiffany Tompkins / The Bradenton Herald / AP
Hundreds Of Florida Homes Evacuated After Wastewater Pond Leak
0:48
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Union Chief Says Capitol Police 'Struggling' After Attack
0:39
Jim Mone / AP
Floyd Family Attorney Believes Chauvin Will Be Convicted
2:22
Newsy
From Athletic Trainer To Vaccinator
0:50
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
What's The Risk of Going Out Without A Mask After The Vaccine?
5:25
KSHB
KSHB: Kansas Man Fights To Keep Late Wife's Service Dog
1:45
AP
GOP Says Corporate Tax Hike In Biden Admin. Plan Will Eliminate Jobs
2:10
Scripps
Non-Alcoholic Bars Gain Popularity Across The Country
2:05
Scripps
Understanding Your Tax Filing Options
2:43
Scripps
Groups Work To Better Preserve America's Diverse History
2:34
Scripps
Teen Creates Memorial Quilt To Honor Lives Lost To COVID-19
2:23
WPTV
WPTV: Floridians Use Butterfly Art To Honor Holocaust Victims
1:47
WXMI
WXMI: Pandemic Pets Boost Business For Dog Trainers
1:06
AP
Capitol Reconsiders Fencing, Security After New Attack Kills Officer
1:28
AP
Restrictions Ease in U.S. As Some States See Rising Numbers
2:35
WFTX
WFTX: Students Work To Address Inequalities In The Medical Field
2:32
Scripps
Reflecting On Months Stranded At Sea
3:44
Scripps
Minneapolis Book Club Brings Race Conversations To The Forefront
2:45
WXMI
WXMI: Homeowners Find Letter From 1886 During Renovation
1:21
Court TV
Court TV: Chauvin Trial Jury Hears From Senior Officers
1:14
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Armed Man Rams Car Into 2 Capitol Police; 1 Officer, Suspect Killed
1:36
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Startup Offers A New Way To Rent Properties
0:25
Andreas Solaro / The Associated Press
Christians Gather For Good Friday Amid Loosening COVID Restrictions
1:37
KMGH
KMGH: Program Aims To Care For New Moms After Birth
0:43
Department of Justice / AP
Justice Department To Help Find Missing Native People in Montana
1:55
Isenhour Family
WRTV: Teen Cancer Survivor Looks To The Future After COVID Shot
3:04
Scripps
Officers Of Color Aim To Restore Trust In Their Communities
0:30
Jae C. Hong / AP
Police Say CA Gunman Knew Victims
1:27
Meet The Artists Putting Boots On The Ground Outside Chauvin Trial
2:59
Newsy
Churches Grapple With Opening For In-Person Services
1:29
Court TV / AP
Court TV: Chauvin Trial Jury Hears From Girlfriend, Paramedics
1:46
WTVF
WTVF: Program Teaches Inner City Kids How To Rebuild Bikes
1:29
KTNV
KTNV: Officials Warn Of Counterfeit Pills As Overdoses Skyrocket
1:41
WKBW
WKBW: How Legalizing Marijuana Could Affect Medical Cannabis
1:57
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Bill Would Limit Paramedic's Use Of Ketamine
0:36
David Goldman / AP
Transgender Troops To Serve Openly In U.S. Military
2:32
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Proposes $2.3T Infrastructure Plan
0:30
Kathy Willens / AP
Late-Season Cold Front Hits Eastern U.S.
0:49
Jae C. Hong / AP
4 Dead In California Shooting
1:03
AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski
What's The Risk Of Going To Church After The Vaccine?
3:35
Bureau of Engraving and Printing
The Face Of An American Patriot: Tubman To Grace $20 Bills
1:35
Suspect In NYC Hate Attack Was Previously Convicted Of Murder
0:55
Mary Altaffer / AP
New York City Residents Struggle To Get Rent Relief
2:38
Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP
When Will Kids Have A COVID-19 Vaccine?
0:57
Ross D. Franklin / AP
Hundreds Of Vaccines Tossed Out In Arizona
3:55
Andrew Lawler/Newsy
Progressives Ready To Target Democratic Establishment In 2022 Midterms
1:52
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Officials Prepare For One Of The Busiest Beach Weekends
0:45
Jae C. Hong / AP
White House Unveils New Steps To Combat Anti-Asian Violence
1:01
New York Police Department / AP
NYPD Arrests Suspect In Attack Against Asian Woman
1:28
Facebook
New Military Diversity Chief Investigated Over 'Controversial' Posts
2:13
Troy Hale
KGTV: Why This Professor Started Teaching On The Road
0:29
Amazon
'Captain Underpants' Spinoff Book Pulled For Racism
2:36
Businesses At Minneapolis Intersection Where Floyd Died Are Struggling
3:08
Scripps
'Copwatch' Group Works To Separate Police From Mental Health Calls
0:24
The Office of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Hundreds Evacuated As South Dakota Wildfires Continue To Grow
1:38
Mark Taylor / NBC
NBC Sitcom 'Young Rock' Pays Tribute To Andre The Giant
0:20
Lance Flint / Alaska Mountain Rescue Group / AP
Alaska Helicopter Crash Victims Include Czech Republic's Richest Man
1:31
WFTS
WFTS: When Will Cruises Resume?
2:13
WTMJ
WTMJ: Activists Call For Domestic Violence Alert System
0:28
Mark Humphrey / AP
Southern States Expect Even More Severe Rain
1:57
New York Police Department / AP
Asian American Woman Attacked In New York City
0:30
David Zalubowski / AP
Boulder Police To Hold Public Memorial For Fallen Officer
0:52
Michael Dwyer / AP
Biden Administration Extends Eviction Moratorium For Renters
0:23
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
Two Men Face Charges In Separate Asian Hate Crimes
2:07
Ron Jimenez
KGTV: Toddler Befriends UPS Drivers
1:00
Twitter / @JimLaPorta
Ohio Councilman Shows Army Scars To Fight Against Anti-Asian Hate
1:38
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee Man Calls For More Funding For His Fellow Farmers
2:47
Minneapolis Activists Say Trial Is About More Than Floyd's Death
0:40
Jim Mone / AP
Local Activist Works To Replace Minneapolis Police Department
1:22
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee Cleans Up After Massive Flooding
0:36
Jeff Wheeler / AP
Floyd Family Kneels For 8 Minutes And 46 Seconds
0:50
John Spink / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AP
Members Of Congress Tour Spa Shooting Sites
3:39
Nike
"Femvertising" Most Effective When It Tackles Structural Issues
0:47
Mark Humphrey / AP
4 Killed In Tennessee Floods
1:20
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
What's The Risk of Hugging My Grandkids After I Am Vaccinated?
1:44
AP
A Moment of Silence In Boulder, A Gun Debate in DC
3:01
Pub Culture Beercations
Bartender Launches A Travel Agency For 'Beercations'
1:19
Matt Rourke / AP
COVID Cases Climb As States Open Up, Travel Increases
2:34
WEWS
WEWS: Robots Deliver Food To Students On Campus
1:57
Newsy
New York Lawmakers Agree To Legalize Marijuana
1:05
Vern Fisher / The Monterey County Herald / AP
Celebrated Children's Author Beverly Cleary Dies At 104
3:03
Scripps
Group Works To Boost Representation Of Women In Coding Jobs
2:27
WXYZ
WXYZ: More Pets Are Gaining Weight During The Pandemic
2:40
Scripps
Hold On Student Loan Payments Helps Couple Enjoy Financial Freedom
2:09
Scripps
Summer Camps Find Ways To Rebound During The Pandemic
1:32
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
Deadly Tornadoes Tear Across the South, Leaving Six Dead
1:57
KMTV
KMTV: Man Publishes His Mother's Book 25 Years After Her Death
2:51
Scripps
Homeless Shelter's Girl Scout Program Gives Kids A Sense Of Normalcy
1:49
WPTV
WPTV: Tree Frog Tapped To Be The Next Cadbury Bunny
1:39
KOAA: Business Honors Fallen Boulder Police Officer With Custom Flag