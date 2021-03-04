newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
KSHB: Good Samaritans Create Tools To Help People Find Vaccines
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
KSHB: Good Samaritans Create Tools To Help People Find Vaccines
March 4, 2021
March 4, 2021
A University of Kansas student and a software engineer used their skills to help others find vaccine appointments.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Sci/Health NEWS
1:55
AP
Ignoring New Freedom, Texas Business Owners Self-Impose Restrictions
0:26
Ross D. Franklin / AP
Arizona Gov. Orders Schools To Offer In-Person Learning
1:58
AP/ Jacquelyn Martin
Senate To Vote On COVID Bill After Reading All 600 Pages Aloud
0:35
Jeff Chiu / AP
Report: CA To Use 40% Of Doses For Vulnerable Neighborhoods
0:30
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Weekly Jobless Claims Rise To 745,000 As Layoffs Remain High
1:42
Matt Rourke // ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vaccinated Americans Could Be Able To Socialize Under New CDC Rules
1:56
Aaron Fedor / Newsy
Is It Safe For New Yorkers To Go Back To Movie Theaters?
2:30
Scripps
Towns Impacted By A Temporary Drilling Ban Worry What Could Be Next
0:25
Eric Gay / AP
ERCOT CEO Fired After Texas Winter Storm Outages
1:39
WFTS
WFTS: FEMA Vaccine Sites Stress Immigration Status Won't Be Questioned
2:47
KNXV
KNXV: Arizonans With Underlying Conditions Want Vaccines Now
1:11
Eric Gay / AP
CDC Chief Opposes Lifting COVID Restrictions
2:24
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Lawmakers Push Bill To Protect Public Health Workers
0:41
Carlos Osorio / AP
President Biden Criticizes States Lifting Mask Mandates
2:27
Scripps
Inside A Lab Hunting For New COVID-19 Variants
2:21
AP
China Takes Global Lead On Vaccines — And It May Have Lasting Impact
0:28
EPA Documents Link Seresto Flea Collars To Pet Deaths, Injuries
2:18
WTXL
WTXL: Examining Florida's COVID-19 Response One Year Later
2:13
AP Photo/Eraldo Peres
Experts Say Brazil's Worsening COVID Outbreak Is A Global Threat
1:47
Johnson & Johnson
WXYZ: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Trial Participant Details Experience
0:50
Wade Payne / Invision / AP
Dolly Parton Gets Vaccinated
0:29
Marta Lavandier / AP
Catholic Bishops Conference: Avoid J&J Vaccine
2:49
WRTV
WRTV: Report Details Impact Of COVID-19 On Dementia Patients
0:29
Chris O'Meara / AP
FEMA Opens 4 Mass Vaccination Sites In Florida
0:43
David J. Phillip / AP
Texas To Lift Mask Mandate, Businesses To Reopen
1:53
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Governor Allows Indoor Nursing Home Visits To Resume
1:15
KXXV
KXXV: Business Owner Concerned As Texas Prepares To Reopen
1:54
WTMJ
WTMJ: Wisconsin Man Helps Others Find Vaccine Appointments
1:22
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Expects Enough Vaccine For All Adults By End Of May
2:02
Nicole Oxendine
Minority-Owned Businesses Cautiously Optimistic Amid Slow Recovery
2:12
AP
President Promises Enough Vaccine By June As Merck Boosts Production
0:27
Chris Pizzello / AP
Comic-Con To Remain Virtual Due To COVID This Summer
1:45
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado's New Guidelines Give Hope To The Wedding Industry
0:40
Evan Vucci / AP
President Says U.S. Will Have Enough Vaccines For All Adults In May
0:23
Timothy D. Easley / AP
Johnson & Johnson Teams With Rival To Boost Vaccine Production
0:32
Eric Gay / AP
Top Texas Utilities Regulator Resigns
0:33
Melissa Melvin / AP
Tyson Foods To Offer COVID Vaccines To Thousands Of Its Workers
0:43
Matt Rourke / AP
Fauci: U.S. Will Not Delay Second COVID Shots Amid Distribution Issues
0:29
British Antarctic Survey / AP
490-Square-Mile Iceberg Breaks Off Antarctica
0:36
Patrick Semansky / AP
Senate To Vote On $1.9T COVID Relief Plan
3:53
Scripps
Florida System To Distribute Vaccines Found To Be Full Of Inequities
0:31
Johnson & Johnson / AP
Johnson & Johnson Begins Vaccine Distribution In The U.S.
0:45
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Teachers, Essential Workers Eligible For Vaccines In Los Angeles
1:30
WFTS
WFTS: Paralyzed Nurse Returns Home After Months Of Treatment
3:22
KGTV
COVID Patients May Never Know If They Contracted A Variant
0:58
Ron Harris / AP
CDC Director Says We Could Lose Ground In COVID Fight
2:10
Andrew Bronze
WLEX: American Reflects On Life In Wuhan, China
2:22
Scripps
For Cancer Patients, It's Been A Lonely Year Navigating The Pandemic
1:58
Scripps
Mobile Clinics Aim To Diversify COVID-19 Vaccine Trials
1:51
John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File
Secondary Infection Rarely Found In COVID-19 Patients
1:26
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Business Owners Prepare For A Spring Break Rush
0:22
NASA / AP
Astronauts Prepare International Space Station For New Solar Panels
0:37
AP / Alastair Grant
U.K. To Consider Implementing Vaccine Passports
0:36
Sebastian Scheiner / AP
Israel To Include Palestinian Workers In Vaccine Rollout
0:29
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
Mexico Reportedly Plans To Ask U.S. For COVID Vaccines
1:44
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado's Restaurant Industry Wants Vaccines Now
0:57
Evan Vucci / AP
Dr. Fauci Advises People To Take 'Whatever Vaccine Is Available'
0:49
John Locher / AP
CDC Urges States To Keep Restrictions
2:04
KNXV
KNXV: Teen Uses Her COVID Battle To Educate Others
1:22
WXMI
WXMI: Michigan Facility Steps Up To Produce Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
0:28
Johnson & Johnson / AP
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Becomes Third Approved In U.S.
1:07
AP Images
Taxing Times: What Happens If I Moved While Working Remotely?
1:41
AP
Where Do Children Stand in the Vaccination Line? Fauci Weighs In
1:30
WTVR
WTVR: You've Received The COVID-19 Vaccine. Now What?
2:15
Scripps
Volunteers Help Deliver Vaccines To The Public
2:38
Scripps
Educators Plead For Vaccine Prioritization As States Reopen Schools
1:11
Newsy
FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization To Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
2:25
Scripps
Program Moves Away From Requirements To Vaccinate The Most Vulnerable
1:44
AP
Coronavirus Cases Level Off, But CDC Says It's Not Time to Relax Yet
3:35
Scripps
Bus Company Reinvents Its Mission During The Pandemic
3:57
Scripps
Mentor Program Aims To Support Black Men In Medical School
1:50
Charles Krupa / File / AP
House Passes $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package
2:43
Teen Line
Volunteers Help Teens Suffering From Loneliness
1:52
WFTS
WFTS: Tips To Prioritize Sleep During The Pandemic
2:26
Scripps
COVID-19 And Winter Weather Cause Nationwide Blood Shortage
2:11
Newsy
Does It Matter Which COVID-19 Vaccine I Get?
0:21
Johnson & Johnson / AP
Feds To Open 2 More Mass Vaccination Sites
1:28
KGTV
KGTV: Study Shows How COVID-19 Attacks Brain Cells
2:25
WEWS
WEWS: COVID-19 Survivor Credits Physical Rehab For Recovery
0:23
Marcio Jose Sanchez / The Associated Press
Labor Department Extends Unemployment Benefit Eligibility
1:07
John Locher / AP
2 Studies Say New Coronavirus Variant Spreading In NYC
2:49
KGTV
KGTV: Scientists Build A Website To Track COVID Variant Spread
0:46
Carlos Osorio / AP
President Biden Marks 50 Million Vaccine Shots Since Taking Office
0:42
Evan Vucci / AP
House Votes Today On $1.9T COVID Relief Package
1:43
WFTS
WFTS: Study Finds Pfizer Vaccine Prevents COVID-19 Transmission
2:31
Scripps
This Police Department Offers Rides To Vaccine Appointments
2:44
AP / Ben Margot
President Biden's Push For More Clean Energy Jobs Requires Investment
2:04
AP
Travel Industry Sees Early Signs That A Rebound Is Starting
0:26
NASA
NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures Panoramic View Of Mars
0:29
Charles Krupa / AP
CDC Launches Tool To Help Americans Find COVID Vaccination Sites
2:57
Johnson & Johnson via AP
What's The Technology Behind The J&J, Pfizer And Moderna Vaccines?
0:56
Evan Vucci / AP
GOP Lawmakers Praise President Biden's Executive Order On Supply Chain
0:32
Oded Balilty / AP
Israel Study Finds Pfizer Vaccine To Be 92% Effective
2:18
Scripps
The Push To Vaccinate Homebound People
1:07
Evan Vucci / AP
Biden Administration To Distribute 25M Cloth Masks
0:31
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
CDC Calling On Gyms To Enforce Stricter Rules