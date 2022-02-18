Kraft Heinz Plans To Raise Prices On More Products

Kraft Heinz owns iconic brands including Oscar Mayer, Capri Sun and Kool-Aid.

Mac-and-cheese prices might be going up, along with some of your other favorite snacks and juices.

Kraft Heinz said Wednesday it's planning to raise prices on more products.

In January, the company told retailers it would raise prices in March on dozens of products, including hot dogs and bacon. The latest price hikes announced include condiments and snacks.

The company said the steeper prices will help offset its own higher costs brought on by inflation.