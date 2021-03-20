WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

KMGH: Colorado 'Tipping Club' Helps Restaurant Workers Make Ends Meet

SMS
KMGH: Colorado 'Tipping Club' Helps Restaurant Workers Make Ends Meet
March 20, 2021
March 20, 2021
The "Denver $100 Dinner Club" started on Facebook to help local restaurants struggling amid the pandemic.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT