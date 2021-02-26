WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

KGTV: Study Shows How COVID-19 Attacks Brain Cells

SMS
KGTV: Study Shows How COVID-19 Attacks Brain Cells
February 26, 2021
February 26, 2021
According to a study published in Stem Cell Reports, coronavirus replicates in the lungs ten times more than in the brain.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT