WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

KGTV: San Diego Sees Surge In Migrants From COVID-Stricken Countries

SMS
KGTV: San Diego Sees Surge In Migrants From COVID-Stricken Countries
June 9, 2021
June 9, 2021
San Diego's border is seeing a significant increase in people seeking help from countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT