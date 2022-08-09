Keeping Track Of Subscriptions

New data shows the average consumer underestimated their monthly subscription costs by $133.

It’s probably happened to you before.

You’re going through your credit card bill, and come across a charge for that subscription you completely forgot about.

Maybe it was one of the fitness apps you downloaded early in the pandemic, or the music streaming platform you didn’t cancel after the free trial was up.

Whatever it was, you’re not the only one.

