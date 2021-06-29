Justice Thomas Says Federal Marijuana Laws May Be Outdated

Justice Thomas Says Federal Marijuana Laws May Be Outdated
By Eliana Moreno
June 29, 2021
Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas said that the inconsistency between state and federal marijuana laws makes a national ban unnecessary
Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas says federal laws against marijuana may be outdated.

He said in a statement that the inconsistency between state and federal laws makes a national ban unnecessary.

Justice Thomas released his opinion after the court decided not to hear a case related to tax deductions claimed by a Colorado medical marijuana dispensary.

Thomas said because the state and federal laws don't align, legally operating marijuana businesses are vulnerable and can't receive federal support as any other business would.

