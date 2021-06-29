Justice Thomas Says Federal Marijuana Laws May Be Outdated

Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas said that the inconsistency between state and federal marijuana laws makes a national ban unnecessary

Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas says federal laws against marijuana may be outdated.

He said in a statement that the inconsistency between state and federal laws makes a national ban unnecessary.

Justice Thomas released his opinion after the court decided not to hear a case related to tax deductions claimed by a Colorado medical marijuana dispensary.

Thomas said because the state and federal laws don't align, legally operating marijuana businesses are vulnerable and can't receive federal support as any other business would.