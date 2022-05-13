Report: Justice Dept. Opens Inquiry Into Trump's Handling Of Documents

NARA said it recovered 15 boxes of documents from Trump's residence in Florida, including classified records.

The Justice Department is launching a grand jury investigation into whether former President Donald Trump mishandled classified records that ended up at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

According to the New York Times, DOJ prosecutors have subpoenaed the National Archives and the Records Administration (NARA) to obtain access to these documents.

NARA said it recovered 15 boxes of documents, including classified records, that Trump took to his estate when he left the White House in January 2021.

The Times also reports, investigators are requesting interviews with former staffers who worked at the White House while Trump was in office.