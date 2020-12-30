Justice Department Not Charging Officers In Tamir Rice Case

The Justice Department says the video of the shooting was too grainy for prosecutors to be able to determine what happened that day.

More than six years after his killing, the family of Tamir Rice suffers another loss in the case.

The Justice Department will not bring charges against the officers involved in his killing. They say the video of the shooting was too grainy for prosecutors to be able to determine what happened that day.

Tamir was playing with a toy gun near a bus stop. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about a kid with a gun. They shot the 12 year old just seconds after pulling up to the scene.

An attorney for the Rice family says they were quote "cheated of a fair process yet again" after yesterday's decision.