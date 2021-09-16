Judge Sets Hearing To Consider Blocking Texas Abortion Law

September 16, 2021
A U.S. District Judge set an October 1 hearing to consider arguments before ruling on whether to temporarily block the law.
A federal judge has declined the Justice Department's request to immediately block Texas' new abortion law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.
Instead, the judge set a hearing for October 1 to consider a temporary freeze.
The Justice Department argues the law – which also allows private citizens to sue anyone they think violated the law – is unconstitutional.