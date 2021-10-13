Judge: New York Must Accept Religious Exemptions To Vaccine Mandate

A federal judge ruled health care workers in New York can seek religious exemption from being required to get vaccinated.

Health care workers in New York will still be able to seek religious exemptions from the state's vaccine mandate while a lawsuit challenging the requirement continues making its way through court.

That's the ruling from a federal judge Tuesday. In response, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she's responsible to protect the people of the state, and requiring health care workers to get vaccinated accomplishes that.