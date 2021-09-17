Judge Denies Request For Evidence In Rittenhouse Trial

He's accused of killing two men and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

A judge has denied several requests from prosecutors to admit new evidence in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial.

Prosecutors wanted to present video they said shows Rittenhouse threatening to shoot people he believed were shoplifters – two weeks before the protest shooting.

The judge ruled that video was not relevant to the case.

He also denied a request to enter Rittenhouse's previous interactions with members of the alt-right group The Proud Boys.