The judge says two counties used unverified change-of-address data to invalidate around 4,000 registrations.

We're now less than one week away from the Georgia Senate runoffs, which will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Early voting is already underway, and a judge has ordered two counties to stop purging thousands of registered voters.

The judge says the counties are improperly using unverified change-of-address data to rescind registrations.

