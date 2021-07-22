Judge Approves $150M Payment To Victims Of Florida Condo Collapse

The $150 million doesn't count any proceeds from the numerous lawsuits already filed since the June 24 collapse.

As the remaining rubble from the collapse of a 12-story oceanfront condominium was cleared away Wednesday, a Florida judge said victims and families who suffered losses will get a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially.

That sum includes about $50 million in insurance on the Champlain Towers South building and at least $100 million in proceeds from the sale of the Surfside property where the structure once stood, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing.

The $150 million does not count any proceeds from the numerous lawsuits already filed since the June 24 collapse, which killed at least 97 people.

Those lawsuits are being consolidated into a single class action that would cover all victims and family members if they choose, the judge said.

So, far 97 victims have been identified, many of them using DNA analysis.

Miami-Dade officials had said Wednesday evening they believed they have two more victims to identify, but another person's name was released later in the day — meaning there may be just one more.

Officials have not yet announced an end to the recovery effort.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.