Former Journalist Recounts Battle With Burnout, Mental Health Struggle

A Delaware resident and former journalist opens up about her struggle with mental health.

Shea Olcheski is a 29-year-old Delaware resident and former journalist. She opens up about her troubled childhood, journalism career challenges, mental health disorders, suicide attempt and her difficulty maintaining mental health therapy and medication.

