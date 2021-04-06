Jordan Prince Says He's Still Loyal To Brother After Coup Allegations

Jordan Prince Hamzah bin Hussein has been under house arrest after he allegedly tried to stage a coup. He accused the government of corruption.

Jordan's Prince Hamzah bin Hussein says he's still loyal to his half brother, King Abdullah II. That's according to a letter the prince signed.

In the new letter, he says the interests of Jordan must come before anything else and he supports the king's decisions.