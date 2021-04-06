WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Jordan Prince Says He's Still Loyal To Brother After Coup Allegations

By Simon Kaufman
April 6, 2021
Jordan Prince Hamzah bin Hussein has been under house arrest after he allegedly tried to stage a coup. He accused the government of corruption.
Jordan's Prince Hamzah bin Hussein says he's still loyal to his half brother, King Abdullah II. That's according to a letter the prince signed.

Hamzah has been under house arrest after he allegedly tried to stage a coup. He accused the government of corruption.

In the new letter, he says the interests of Jordan must come before anything else and he supports the king's decisions. 

