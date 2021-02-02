Johnson & Johnson To Provide 100M Vaccine Doses By July

Single-dose vaccine could give faster protection to people who live in areas where the virus is spreading quickly.

A third vaccine could be the key to getting more people vaccinated and quicker.

There are a couple reasons why.

First: Johnson and Johnson's vaccine requires only one shot, giving faster protection to people who live in areas where the virus is spreading quickly. It also doesn't need to be stored in super-low temperatures like Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, making things a bit easier logistically.

Johnson and Johnson says it will provide 100 million doses by the end of June.