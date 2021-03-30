Johnson & Johnson To Provide African Union With 200M Vaccines

Starting in the fall, Johnson & Johnson will distribute 220 million doses to African Union member states.

Johnson & Johnson has reached a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust to provide coronavirus vaccines to African Union member states.

Starting in the fall, 220 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine will be distributed.

The deal also opens up the opportunity for 180 million more doses through 2022. Parts of the continent have had slow vaccine rollouts and are seeing a surge in COVID cases.