Johnson & Johnson Resumes Vaccine Rollout In Europe, New Warning Label

The company has agreed to a recommendation from EU regulators to include a warning label about rare blood clots and how to treat them.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still on pause here in the U.S. but that isn't the case in the Netherlands, where it's use is resuming.

EU regulators said its benefits outweigh the risk of very rare blood clots.

The European Union recommended a new package label that includes a warning about the rare side effect and instructions on how to recognize and treat it.

Johnson & Johnson said it would resume rolling out its vaccine across Europe with the new label.