Johnson & Johnson Teams With Rival To Boost Vaccine Production

President Biden touts "light at the end of the tunnel," says enough vaccines for every American by end of May.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The first shipments of a newly-approved COVID vaccine have started arriving in states.

Two key features of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — you need just one dose and it can be stored in normal refrigerators for at least three months.

The company is also teaming up with one of its rivals, Merck, to beef up production and the Biden administration is invoking the Defense Production Act to help out.