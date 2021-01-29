Johnson & Johnson Says One-Shot COVID Vaccine Candidate Is Effective

The company says it's about 66% effective at preventing illness from COVID-19, and it only requires one shot.

New data has been released for a COVID vaccine candidate that would require only one dose.

According to early findings, Johnson and Johnson says its vaccine is 66% effective at preventing moderate and severe illness and 85% for the most serious symptoms. Officials say they'll follow the FDA's recommendation on whether to authorize this vaccine for emergency use.

Other vaccines currently in distribution in the U.S. require two shots.

The findings come as new cases of COVID variants have been detected in the U.S.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, "We should be treating every case as if it’s a variant during this pandemic right now."