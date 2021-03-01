Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Becomes Third Approved In U.S.

The FDA granted emergency approval for Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine over the weekend.

A third COVID vaccine is approved and shipping in the U.S.

This is in Shepherdville, Kentucky this morning, just south of Louisville.

Vaccines are ready to ship from a distribution center there.

The company says 20 million doses will be delivered by the end of March and 100 million will be shipped by the end of June.

The White House says doses are expected to arrive at vaccine sites as early as tomorrow.