Johnson & Johnson Reportedly Asked Other Vaccine Makers For Help

By Eliana Moreno
April 16, 2021
A new report this morning says Johnson & Johnson asked other vaccine makers to help it investigate the risk of blood clots linked to its coronavirus vaccines.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Pfizer and Moderna declined.

AstraZeneca is reportedly the only COVID-19 vaccine maker that agreed. It's also facing a small number of reports of blood clots in people who have received its vaccine.

Earlier this week, officials called for state vaccine sites to pause administering Johnson & Johnson shots because six people reported blood clots.

More than 7 million people have gotten the single-dose shot. 

