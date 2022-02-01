John Barry Tells Newsy We're Ceding Control To The Virus

By Newsy Staff
February 1, 2022
John Barry is an author and a distinguished scholar at Tulane University's school of public health and tropical medicine.

Around the world, more than 5 and a half million people lost their lives to COVID.

Historically, most pandemics last up to 3 and a half years.

One of the most infamous outbreaks was the 1918 flu pandemic, which ended after about 18 months.

To get some more perspective, Newsy spoke with John Barry — a distinguished scholar at Tulane University's school of public health and tropical medicine. He's also the author of "The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History."

