President Biden's 'Jobs Cabinet' Members Push American Jobs Plan

President Biden said he'll meet with Republican lawmakers next week to negotiate his plans.

Two cabinet members who have been tasked with selling the American Jobs Plan will appear before House Appropriations subcommittees today.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will be speaking about their departments' budget requests, but the American Jobs Plan is expected to be part of the discussion.

Another member of the president's "Jobs Cabinet" is hitting the road to promote President Biden's proposals.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Memphis, Tennessee today.

