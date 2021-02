Fans can watch the beginning of the relay in person, but cheering is banned.

The Olympic torch is finally set to make its way across Japan next month.

The traditional relay will kickoff in Fukushima before it travels through other parts of the country.

The relay was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The delayed games are supposed to begin in July.