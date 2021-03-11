Japan Marks 10 Years Since Fukushima

Many residents still unable to return to the area due to radioactive contamination.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Japan marked a decade since the Fukushima disaster with a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests.

The 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami that destroyed towns and caused a meltdown at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. More than 18,000 people died in the aftermath of the quake, and tens of thousands of others were displaced.

Many residents are still unable to return home in and around the area due to radioactive contamination.